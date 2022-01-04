Bank Of Baroda Ropes In Cricket Sensation Shafali Verma As Brand Endorser

Hyderabad : Bank of Baroda today announced signing of Indian Cricketer Shafali Verma as its brand endorser. In a welcome result of her consistent outstanding performance in the Women’s cricket for India, the Bank has signed contract with the ace Cricketer.

Commenting of the association, Shri Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “Bank of Baroda has a history of associating with ace athletes and sportspersons as its brand endorsers and being a crucial part of their journey. The Bank continuously supports the youth of the country through its various banking and non-banking initiatives and this announcement reflects the Bank’s ethos of adding value to its customer experience by choosing youth-icons like Shafali to inspire them. Shafali’s personality resonates grit, determination and dependability which reflects the Bank’s brand ideologies.”

On this occasion, Cricketer Shafali Verma said, “I am humbled and proud of being associated with an institution whose legacy is more than a century old. I am extremely grateful to Bank of Baroda for this association and for believing in my potential. I personally connect with the Bank’s forward looking vision and its futuristic approach in all spheres of banking and technology.”

“We are extremely thankful to Bank of Baroda for their association with Shafali. Bank of Baroda has supported & is supporting some of the iconic sportspersons of India,” said Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director, Baseline Ventures, who exclusively manages Ms. Shafali Verma. Further, he added, “Shafali has had an amazing start to her career & such kind of support will only propagate her to put in more effort & bring laurels for India.”

Shafali has created various records, one of which is when she became the youngest woman cricketer to play for India in her debut game against South Africa. Shafali brings in a natural connect with today’s youth, especially women and she exuberates sportsman spirit and qualities on and off-field. The youngest Indian to top any ICC list, Shafali is hailed as one of the promising talents to watch out for in Women’s Cricket. The explosive top-order batswoman is currently playing across all formats for India.

Last year, the Bank launched its latest offering ‘bob World Wave’ – a wearable line of products for payments with a complete health ecosystem, under the bob World umbrella. The product offers seamless digital payment option on-the-go which gives a convenience to shop and transact with ease. The Bank has a digital first policy to attract the youth and provide them a seamless banking experience at their fingertips.