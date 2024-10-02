Bank of Baroda Organises Nationwide Cleanliness Drive as a part of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ 2024

Mumbai: Government of India is observing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ 2024 campaign with theme “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskar Swachhata” from 14th September to 1st October 2024 as a prelude to Swachh Bharat Diwas 2024 on 2nd October, 2024.



Campaign is aimed to promote cleanliness with a particular emphasis on transforming difficult & dirty spots – Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs), reaffirming its commitment to contributing to a cleaner and greener environment. As a part of this nationwide campaign, the Bank of Baroda is organizing a series of plantation drives, walkathons and health & welfare camps for safai mitras, recognizing their invaluable contributions at its offices and branches across the country.

As part of Bank’s commitment towards “Sampoorna Swachhata through Shramdaan” Bank is undertaking cleanliness drive across the country.

During the said campaign Bank is arranging “SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivir” for single window health and welfare camps for preventive health care pan India. Bank organised a free Health Check-up Camp for sanitation workers at its Corporate Office in Mumbai.

Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO of Bank of Baroda; Executive Directors Shri Lal Singh & Smt. Beena Vaheed, Chief Vigilance Officer, Shri Surendra Kumar Dixit, along with other senior executives and staff members started “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskar Swachhata” campaign at Mumbai.

As part of recognition for the contribution of sanitation workers towards “Sampoorna Swachhata” Bank felicitated team of the Solid Waste Management Department, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai.