Bank of Baroda Observes India’s 78th Independence Day

Mumbai, August 16, 2024: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, observed India’s 78th Independence Day with a series of initiatives. The Bank’s Managing Director & CEO, Shri Debadatta Chand, Executive Directors, CVO and senior executives participated in the flag hoisting programme at its Corporate Office in Mumbai.

The Bank and its employees also enthusiastically supported the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. This initiative invites citizens to proudly hoist the Tiranga at their homes and offices and post the pictures on the Har Ghar Tiranga portal, fostering a deep sense of patriotism.

Further, Bank of Baroda observed “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” by hosting exhibitions at the corporate office and at 75 lead districts across India. “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” is aimed at shedding light on the suffering and pain endured by millions during the partition. The exhibition narrates the story of India’s Partition and is meant to commemorate the victims & the sacrifices made by them and ignite the spirit of unity and oneness amongst all Indians.

The Bank invited prominent local dignitaries to inaugurate the exhibitions. In Mumbai, Brigadier S.D. Salokhe, a 1971 War Veteran, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “As we celebrate India’s 78th Independence Day, it is important that we also honour the memory of the people who suffered and to commit ourselves to a future where every individual is respected. By doing so, we not only commemorate the past but also contribute to a more compassionate and united society.” He also urged for active participation of staff in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.

“Bank of Baroda has been a steadfast partner in supporting the growth aspirations of the Indian economy and we are committed to playing a pivotal role in the nation’s economic & social progress,” Shri Chand added.

In the run-up to Independence Day, Barodians across the country also took a pledge against drugs as a part of the mass awareness campaign “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan” with the theme “Viksit Bharat Ka Mantra, Bharat Ho Nasha Se Swatantra”.