  Bank of Baroda launches full-service digital banking ecosystem ‘bob World’

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda, the winner of the ‘Best Technology Bank’ award amongst the large banks at the IBA Banking Technology 2021 and the Top bank as per MEITY digital payments ranking index FY21, announces the launch of its digital banking platform ‘bob World’ – aimed at providing an all-inclusive and seamless virtual banking experience encompassing all its digital banking services under one roof for convenience of its customers.

This platform of ‘bob World’ is designed to offer a wide gamut of banking products and services, to be rolled out in phases, under its four key pillars of Save, Invest, Borrow, Shop.

The app will offer a wide repertoire of over 220 services converged into one single app, covering nearly 95% of all retail banking service offerings, which can be accessed by customers, both, domestically and globally. With a 24×7 accessibility for customers, the app will allow them to Save, Invest, Borrow and Shop at ease and convenience. With an ultra-modern look and feel, the app aims to provide an intuitive experience to the customers and is carefully crafted to balance the needs of the millennial users with that of the more experienced customers.

‘bob World’ offers digital account opening in 10 minutes with instant virtual debit card issuance, online loan application with instantaneous disbursal for selected loan products, best-in-class shopping experience with exciting rewards across digital interactions and host of other benefits including curated investment products.

‘bob World’ has integrated e-Commerce as a major pillar of its proposition to provide the customers a wholesome and rewarding experience of banking and beyond, under one roof.

Since the pilot launch of ‘bob World’ on 23.08.2021, the app is already being used by more than 50 lakhs users, of which 70% users have given the ‘bob World’ app a 5 star rating on Play Store/ App store.

On the launch of ‘bob World’, Mr. Sanjiv Chadha, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “The new corporate sub-brand for digital is testimony to our commitment to serve the customers across the world, digitally and 24*7 in a seamless manner. With ‘bob World’, we offer all our digital offerings under one umbrella so that the customer is provided with all digital services under one roof with a consistent experience. Embedded finance is a big theme across the ‘bob World’ application as is the enriching loyalty program, which underlies all digital interactions with the bank”.