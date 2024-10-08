Bank of Baroda announces Iconic Partnership with Sachin Tendulkar as its Global Brand Ambassador

Mumbai, October 07, 2024: Bank of Baroda, one of India’s most trusted banks with a wide international presence, today announced that the Bank has signed cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar as the Bank’s Global Brand Ambassador. The strategic partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Bank of Baroda is built on a profound alignment of core values like excellence & trust. The partnership comes at an opportune time with Bank of Baroda poised to script the next phase of its transformation journey as it pursues a faster growth trajectory, leveraging Sachin’s brand aura.

Bank of Baroda is launching its first campaign featuring Sachin called “Play The Masterstroke”. The campaign encourages people to play a masterstroke and score big to realise their financial aspirations by choosing a Bank that is trusted by millions and backed by a legacy of over a century.

With his mass appeal cutting across all corners of the country and encompassing India’s diverse demographics, Sachin will be positioned as Bank of Baroda’s Brand Ambassador featuring in all the Bank’s branding campaigns, consumer education & awareness programmes on financial literacy & fraud prevention and customer & employee engagement programmes. Bank of Baroda is present across 17 countries and Sachin as a global sporting icon will help elevate the Bank of Baroda brand in the international arena as well.

Commenting on the association, Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said,

“It is a moment of great pride for Bank of Baroda to announce Sachin Tendulkar, one of India’s sporting legends, as our global brand ambassador. Sachin is a global icon who has always led by example, inspiring us through his actions both on and off the field. Just as he has galvanised a nation through his remarkable career, Bank of Baroda has been a trusted partner for millions across the country, enabling them to achieve their financial aspirations. Sachin represents the epitome of Leadership, Excellence, Trust, Consistency and a Legacy that transcends generations – values that form the bedrock of Bank of Baroda’s century-long journey. We are excited to partner with Sachin and bring this association to life.”

The Bank also announced the launch of the ‘bob Masterstroke Savings Account’, an exclusive savings bank account designed especially for clients desiring premium services. The ‘bob Masterstroke Savings Account’, emphasizes best-in-class features, reliability and long-term financial planning in its product construct and design.

Augmenting the Bank’s offerings for its high-end customers, the bob Masterstroke account comes with a number of features such as higher interest rate on account balances through the Flexi Fixed Deposit facility, concessional ROI on retail loans, the bob World Opulence Visa Infinite Debit Card (Metal Edition) and a lifetime-free Eterna Credit Card (subject to eligibility). bob Masterstroke account holders will also receive priority banking/ wealth management consultations, higher cash withdrawal limits and other exclusive perks. Customers have to maintain a Quarterly Average Balance of Rs 10 lakh in the account.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Mr. Sachin Tendulkar said, “”I am happy to partner with Bank of Baroda, an organisation which has evolved and continues to be relevant with the times. From its modest beginnings over a century ago, Bank of Baroda has grown into a leading banking institution, built on the principles of excellence, integrity, and innovation. These values resonate with me, and I believe they are crucial for success in any endeavour. I look forward to a meaningful collaboration with Bank of Baroda.”

“Our aspiration is that every citizen of the country “Plays The Masterstroke” by choosing Bank of Baroda as their preferred banking partner,” added Shri Chand.