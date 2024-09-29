Bank of Baroda and EaseMyTrip Unveil India’s First Public Sector Co-Branded Travel Debit Card

New Delhi, September 28, 2024: Bank of Baroda, one of India’s leading public sector banks, in collaboration with EaseMyTrip.com, one of India’s largest online travel tech platforms, today announced the launch of the Bank of Baroda EaseMyTrip Co-branded Travel Debit Card, designed to cater to frequent travellers and entertainment & lifestyle enthusiasts. This is the first co-branded travel debit card to be launched by a public sector bank.

The card offers an unparalleled combination of attractive discounts and offers on travel & hotel stays, complimentary annual membership of OTT streaming platforms, along with vouchers and discounts on popular e-commerce sites, promising substantial savings and setting a new benchmark in customer satisfaction. Further, there is no Minimum Order Value on travel bookings and these benefits are available all year round, eliminating the need for cardholders to wait for specific discount days to avail these perks and benefits.

Shri Sanjay Mudaliar, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “As part of our customer-centric initiatives, we are pleased to introduce the co-branded Bank of Baroda EaseMyTrip Debit Card that truly redefines the travel and lifestyle experience for our customers, offering them significant value. This card meets the rising aspirations of our customers who love to travel and are looking for convenience and luxury. Bank of Baroda EaseMyTrip Debit Card is a reflection of our endeavour to provide distinctive and curated bespoke benefits to meet the aspirations of today’s consumer.”

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Rikant Pittie, Co-founder of EaseMyTrip said, “We are excited to collaborate with Bank of Baroda in launching this first-of-its-kind co-branded travel debit card. This marks the first time we’ve partnered with a public sector bank for a debit card, and we’re proud to be India’s first OTA to achieve this milestone. Our aim has always been to enhance the travel experience for our customers, and this partnership allows us to extend that commitment. With exclusive benefits, unmatched travel discounts, and lifestyle rewards, we aim to empower cardholders with greater convenience and exceptional value throughout the year. This card reflects our dedication to customer-centric innovation in the travel and lifestyle space.”

Key Features and Benefits of the Bank of Baroda EaseMyTrip Debit Card:

Discounts on Travel*: 10% instant discounts on domestic and international flight bookings 15% instant discounts on domestic and international hotel bookings 10% instant discounts on bus bookings 10% instant discounts on Airport Transfers/Outstation Cab Bookings



Airport Lounge Access: Complimentary domestic airport lounge access (2 per quarter) & international airport lounge access (2 per annum)



OTT Streaming Services: Complimentary premium annual memberships to Amazon Prime, Zee5 and Sony LIV Complimentary 12-month Gaana Plus subscription



e-Commerce Platforms: Vouchers for popular brands like Big Basket, Blinkit and Flipkart Flat ₹250 off on BookMyShow movie or non-movie tickets every quarter Instant discounts on Zomato and Amazon every month



Additional Benefits: Comprehensive air insurance coverage of up to ₹50 lakh 24×7 concierge services



*No minimum order value; Each cardholder can make a maximum of 2 transactions/qtr per product category in the travel segment.

Customers can apply for the Bank of Baroda EaseMyTrip Debit Card through Bank of Baroda branches, Mobile Banking, and Internet Banking.