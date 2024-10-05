Banjara Virasat Museum in Poharadevi is a commendable effort to celebrate Banjara culture : Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Banjara Virasat Museum in Poharadevi. He urged all those who are passionate about history and culture to visit the museum.

In a post on X, he wrote:

“Banjara Virasat Museum in Poharadevi is a commendable effort to celebrate Banjara culture. Happy to have inaugurated it. I urge all those who are passionate about history and culture to visit the museum.”

“पोहरादेवी येथील बंजारा वारसा संग्रहालय म्हणजे बंजारा संस्कृती साजरी करण्याचा स्तुत्य प्रयत्न आहे. त्याचे उद्घाटन केल्याचा आनंद आहे. ज्यांना इतिहास आणि संस्कृतीची आवड आहे त्यांनी या संग्रहालयाला भेट द्यावी असे आवाहन मी करतो.”