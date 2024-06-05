Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulates PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a congratulatory telephone call from the Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina for the victory of NDA in the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate the Prime Minister, reflecting the warmth and personal rapport between the two leaders.

The two leaders pledged to continue working together to further deepen the historic and close ties under the renewed mandate towards achieving under the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Smart Bangladesh 2041.

They acknowledged the significant improvements achieved in the lives of the people of both countries in the last decade and looked forward to further enhancing the transformative relationship across all domains that include economic and development partnership, energy security, connectivity including digital linkages and people-to-people contacts among others.