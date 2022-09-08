Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina pays obeisance at dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti at Ajmer

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid obeisance at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti at Ajmer on this afternoon.

Hasina reached Dargah amid tight security arrangements. She was given a red carpet welcome at the dargah. Hasina performed ziyarat at the dargah. As a protocol for the visit of the head of a nation, there was no other zayreen or devotee in the dargah premises and the dargah market was closed. Elaborate security arrangements were in place during the visit of Sheikh Hasina. Earlier, Hasina along with her delegation reached Jaipur International Airport by special aircraft. She was received by state Education Minister BD Kalla and top officials. The delegation stayed for a while in the VIP lounge of the airport before leaving for Ajmer by road.