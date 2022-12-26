New Delhi : The contract signing ceremony for Project Management Consultancy services to upgrade Mongla Port was signed between Mongla Port Authority and EGIS India Pvt. Ltd

Financed under India Line of Credit of US$ 4.5 billion, it is the largest financed project in ports sector extended to Bangladesh.

Addressing the gathering, High Commissioner Pranay Verma highlighted that Bangladesh is India’s largest development partner and that Mongla Port project would have a transformational impact on the economy of the entire sub-region.