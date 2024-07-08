Bangladesh Delegation Visits Adani Krishnapatnam Port

Nellore: A 13 member Bangladesh delegation visited Adani Krishnapatnam Port as a part of a broader initiative to explore opportunities for closer maritime cooperation and trade between the two countries and as a part of the Coastal Shipping Agreement. The agreement underscores a commitment to enhancing mutual maritime trade and ensuring smoother and more efficient navigation.

The delegation was accompanied by senior officials from the Government of India, including representatives from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, the Directorate General of Shipping, and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

During their visit, the delegation received detailed presentations on the Krishnapatnam port’s technical operations, commercial opportunities, and comprehensive infrastructure. They toured key facilities to gain insights into the port’s capabilities in handling maritime commercial navigation and the potential for Exim trade.

The delegation will visit ports in Visakhapatnam, Haldia, and Kolkata very soon. The visit underscores the commitment of both India and Bangladesh to enhancing maritime commercial navigation and fostering greater cooperation in the trade and logistics industry.