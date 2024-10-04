Bangalore Student beats 1000 skaters at CISCE Nationals Roller Skating Championship to bring home Gold!

National, 03rd October 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Nationals hosted their annual sporting event that brings together student-athletes from CISCE-affiliated schools across India in Mumbai recently. Monisha, a 7th-grade student from Bangalore’s Orchids The International School, Sahakar Nagar campus, made headlines by winning Gold in the 1 Lap Road and a Silver medal in the 1000 Meters Track at the CISCE Nationals in roller skating. Competing against close to 1000 skaters from across the country, her outstanding performance earned her a spot in the upcoming School Games Federation of India (SGFI) Nationals.

H.R. Ravish, National Head for Roller Skating at Orchids The International School, expressed pride in Monisha’s accomplishments, stating, “Her incredible performance at the CISCE Nationals is the result of unwavering determination and disciplined training. It is always a proud moment to see our students excel on such prestigious platforms, and we are confident she will bring home more laurels at the SGFI Nationals.”

Mrs. Nancy Syntika, Principal of Orchids The International School, added, “Monisha is an inspiring example for her peers, demonstrating that perseverance and hard work lead to success. At Orchids, we nurture both academic and extracurricular talents, and her achievements reflect our commitment to holistic development. We wish her all the best for the SGFI Nationals and are proud to have dedicated students like Monisha representing our school.”

Monisha’s dedication and rigorous training have placed her among the top young athletes in the country, further showcasing Orchids The International School’s commitment to fostering talent in various fields. As she prepares for the SGFI Nationals, her journey continues to inspire her peers and remains a source of pride for her school community.