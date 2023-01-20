Bandipur Yuva Mitra educational programme for children to be jointly organised by NMNH and Banipur Tiger Reserve

National Museum of Natural History (NMNH), a subordinate office of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, New Delhi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Karnataka Forest Department to jointly organize a string of educational programmes for the school children at Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Regional Museum of Natural History, Mysore, through an educational programme titled “BANDIPUR YUVA MITRA”. The MoU was signed by Ms Naaz Rizvi, Director, NMNH and Dr Ramesh Kuamr P. IFS, Director, Project Tiger, Bandipur in the presence of officials of RMNH, Mysore.