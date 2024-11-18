Bandhan Life Expands National Footprint with Launch in Northern India 

Bandhan Life’s iGuarantee Vishwas, iInvest II, and Shubh Samriddhi – innovative savings and wealth-building solutions – will be available at 142 Bandhan Bank branches across Delhi

Bank customers can get a policy issued in a few minutes

More products to be launched in the coming weeks

Nationwide availability of all products by the end of 2024

Delhi, November 18, 2024: Bandhan Life, a leading life insurance provider, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with Bandhan Bank into Northern India. This significant move is part of Bandhan Life’s ongoing national rollout, following successful launch of operations in Eastern India.

Customers across Delhi can buy Bandhan Life’s insurance products at 142 Bandhan Bank branches:

Bandhan Life iGuarantee Vishwas: A savings life insurance plan offering guaranteed returns up to 2.5 times the premiums paid, along with life cover of 10 times the premiums paid. Ideal for achieving major life goals like funding education, buying a home, or planning a dream vacation.

Bandhan Life iInvest II: A unit-linked insurance plan (ULIP) providing market-linked returns and substantial life cover of up to 20 times the annual premium. Offering cost-effective premiums, this plan allows customers to customise their investment strategies and enjoy partial withdrawals after five years. The plan features top-performing, 5-star and 4-star rated funds* that have consistently outperformed industry benchmarks.

Bandhan Life Shubh Samriddhi: A non-linked, participating life insurance savings plan that offers long-term savings and life coverage. It provides flexible options for accumulating or receiving cash bonuses from the first policy year, helping policyholders meet financial goals such as education or retirement. Key benefits include a lump sum payout at maturity, life insurance cover until age 100, and customizable cash bonus payouts. In case of death, the nominee receives a lump sum death benefit, inclusive of the Sum Assured on Death and a Terminal Bonus (if declared). With premiums starting as low as INR 2,175 per month, this plan offers affordable financial security and protection for the policyholder’s family.

Bandhan Bank customers in Delhi can now obtain these tailor-made life insurance policies in a few minutes, thanks to Bandhan Life’s technology-driven solutions.

Satishwar B., MD & CEO at Bandhan Life, said: “We are delighted to expand our strategic partnership with Bandhan Bank in Delhi, making our range of life insurance products more accessible to its customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment in providing simple, reliable, and technology-driven insurance solutions. This expansion marks a key step in our commitment to making insurance accessible to every household.”

Indranil Dutta, Chief Business Officer-Bancassurance at Bandhan Life, said, “Launching in India’s capital is a significant milestone for us. Our goal is to offer financial security and peace of mind to customers at every life stage. With technology and simplicity at the forefront, we’re making the insurance process faster and more convenient. We are committed to expanding this accessibility across the nation.”