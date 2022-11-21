Bandhan Bank strengthens presence in Odisha with Asset Centres

Bhubaneswar : Bandhan Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in the country, has opened its Retail Asset Centre in Bhubaneswar. Another centre will be set up in Cuttack. The Bhubaneswar centre is located on the Cuttack Road at Laxmi Sagar and the Cuttack centre will be at Surya Vihar, Near Sramik Bhawan. The Bank plans to open total 48 Asset Centres across the country in the current financial year.

The asset centres are equipped to cater to the loan requirements of around 10.5 lakh existing customers of Odisha, as well as other New-to-Bank customers. These are specialised centres for processing of loans and will house office of the various asset vertical staff of the Bank. At these asset centres, any customer looking for loans from the Bank may walk into the asset centre, enquire about loans and also deposit EMIs for any existing loans with Bandhan Bank.

The asset centres will work with the credit processing, legal, valuation and other relevant agencies as part of the loan sanctioning process. These centres will also help channel partners get better collaboration from the Bank.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank said, “The Bank is on its journey to diversify its assets portfolio and asset centres will play a critical role in the same. We are also looking at growing the current products as well as introducing new products in the retail asset range. The Bank is also expanding its exposure geographically and planning to open more than 550 new branches across India, within the current fiscal.”