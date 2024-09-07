Bandhan Bank partners with Ashok Leyland for Vehicle Finance facilities

Kolkata, September 5, 2024: Bandhan Bank today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Ashok Leyland, one of the leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, to enter into a strategic vehicle financing partnership for its customers. This MoU will enable both Bandhan Bank and Ashok Leyland to offer customized financial solutions to their respective customer base.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Rajinder Babbar, Executive Director & Chief Business Officer, Bandhan Bank and Mr. K.M. Balaji, CFO, Ashok Leyland, in the presence of Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, President and Head- MHCV, Ashok Leyland. Under this partnership, Bandhan Bank will be able to provide end to end financial solutions to the customers of Ashok Leyland. The partnership will focus on meeting customer needs by providing vehicle loans with easy monthly repayment plans tailored to their preferences.

Commenting on this strategic development, Mr. Rajinder Babbar, Executive Director & Chief Business Officer, Bandhan Bank, said, “Bandhan Bank is pleased to partner with Ashok Leyland to offer seamless vehicle financing solutions. This association reflects our dedication to serving the diverse financial needs of commercial vehicle customers. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to extend our reach and provide tailored financing options to support the growth of businesses in the commercial vehicle segment.”

Mr. K.M. Balaji, Chief Financial Officer, Ashok Leyland said, “We are delighted to partner with Bandhan Bank to provide attractive financing solutions to our customers. This strategic partnership will strengthen Ashok Leyland’s market position. Our products, offer industry-leading total cost of ownership, ensuring maximum profitability for our customers. We remain committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, President-M&HCV, Ashok Leyland said, “At Ashok Leyland, we are dedicated to continuously enhancing our customers’ experience and delivering greater value. With the combined strength of Bandhan Bank and Ashok Leyland, our customers will have access to comprehensive financing solutions with specially curated easy repayment plans.”

Bandhan Bank has been consistently expanding its portfolio to remain committed to further growth across key verticals such as SME Loans, Gold Loans, Personal Loans, and Auto Loans, including Commercial Vehicle financing. Additionally, the Bank also offers a range of products tailored to businesses, including Loans against Property, ensuring comprehensive financial solutions for diverse customer needs.