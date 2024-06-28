Bandhan Bank goes live with online collection of Direct Taxes

Kolkata, June 28, 2024: Bandhan Bank today announced that it has launched the facility to collect direct taxes, online from its customers, as well as non-customers across India. The Bank is now live for collection of Direct Taxes through TIN 2.0 platform of Income Tax. As an Agency Bank appointed by the RBI, Bandhan Bank also accepts offline payments of direct taxes through over 1700 bank branches.

Under this licence, Bandhan Bank customers can now pay their Direct Taxes in a fast, seamless and convenient manner through the Bank’s Retail Internet Banking, Corporate Internet Banking and Payment Gateway (Debit Card, Credit Card and Internet Banking). They can also pay taxes at any of the Bank branches using Cash, Cheque or Demand Draft. This service will facilitate hassle-free payment of Direct Taxes for Bandhan Bank customers and non-customers across the country.

Bandhan Bank is now present in 35 out of 36 states and UTs, serving more than 3.35 crore customers through a robust network of over 6300 banking outlets, across India.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Debraj Saha, Head – Government Business Group, Bandhan Bank said, “We take immense pride in commencing operations as an Agency Bank for the Central Board of Direct Taxes. This is yet another addition to our Bank’s product suite comprising solutions powered by cutting edge digital capabilities. As the digital ecosystem is proliferating across the country to bring forward a hassle-free superior convenience, we as a Bank are aligned with the Government’s initiative of e-Governance plan.”