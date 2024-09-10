Bandhan Bank goes live with collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST)

Kolkata, September 9, 2024: Bandhan Bank today announced that it has launched the facility to collect Goods and Services Tax (GST), through the online and offline modes from its customers as well as non-customers. Paying GST has just become easier for the customers of the Bank and other tax payers.

Under this authorization, Bandhan Bank customers and others can pay their Goods and Services Tax in a fast, seamless and convenient manner through the Bank’s Retail Internet Banking, and Corporate Internet Banking platforms. They can also pay the tax at any of the Bank branches using Cash, Cheque or Demand Draft.

Bandhan Bank is now present in 35 out of 36 states and UTs, serving more than 3.44 crore customers through a robust network of over 6300 banking outlets, across India.

Speaking on the development, Rajinder Babbar, Executive Director & Chief Business Officer, Bandhan Bank said, “The initiation of GST revenue collections marks another significant milestone in our efforts to bring government services closer to our customers. As the Government focuses on enhancing ease of business for citizens, Bandhan Bank remains committed to driving positive change through our superior digital and technological capabilities. At Bandhan Bank, our commitment to customer centricity is at the heart of everything we do. We believe that understanding and anticipating our customers’ needs is key to delivering exceptional service.”