Bandhan Bank celebrates Leander Paes’s Induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame

Kolkata, August 8, 2024: Bandhan Bank is proud to congratulate and felicitate Indian sporting legend, Leander Paes, on his remarkable achievement of being inducted into the prestigious International Tennis Hall of Fame. He is the first Asian to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the player category. This esteemed accolade recognises Leander’s extraordinary contribution to the sport and his inspiring legacy as one among the greatest players of all time. Bandhan Bank would also explore opportunities to support Leander Paes’s dream of supporting and inspiring 250 million children worldwide to make this world a better place to live.

Leander Paes, a name synonymous with excellence in Indian sports, has had an illustrious career spanning over three decades. Known for his exceptional skill, perseverance, and sportsmanship, Paes has made India proud on numerous occasions. His induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame is a testament to his dedication and the remarkable impact he has had on the sport globally.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, Ratan Kumar Kesh, MD & CEO (Interim), Bandhan Bank, expressed his admiration for Paes’ achievements. “Leander’s induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame is a proud moment for the entire nation. He is a legend and an inspiration to all of us. His journey in tennis is a story of relentless pursuit of excellence and unyielding spirit. We at Bandhan Bank are honoured to felicitate him on this momentous occasion.”

Leander Paes shared his gratitude and excitement. “I am humbled and honoured to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame as the 1st Asian and Indian in the Player category. This achievement is the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and the unwavering support of my family, coaches, my team and Indians all across the world. I am grateful to Bandhan Bank for recognising and celebrating this special moment with me.”

Bandhan Bank remains committed to supporting and celebrating exceptional individuals who inspire greatness and contribute to the community.