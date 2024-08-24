Bandhan Bank celebrates Foundation Day with two new launches

Kolkata, August 23, 2024: On the eve of its Foundation Day, Bandhan Bank announced the launch of Avni, an exclusive savings account for women. The Bank also launched its innovative enterprise-wide loyalty programme, Bandhan Bank Delights, where customers can earn reward points called Delight Points, use the accrued Delight Points for their purchases and also enjoy exclusive offers.

With Avni, customers get an exclusive debit card that offers free airport lounge access, personal accident insurance cover of Rs.10 lakh, lost card liability of Rs.3.5 lakh, and multiple milestone-spends-based offers from premium brands. Avni also offers attractive discounts on annual locker rentals, gold loan processing fees as well as on beauty and wellness products.

With Bandhan Bank Delights, an enterprise-wide loyalty programme, customers earn Delight Points for a variety of actions including account opening, card transactions, funds transfer, and more. Through the programme, customers can redeem the Points for a wide range of rewards including travel & stay, merchandise, entertainment and also enjoy exclusive offers. Customers can also convert their accumulated Delight Points to air miles.

Ratan Kumar Kesh, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (Interim), Bandhan Bank, said, “Over the nine years of Bandhan Bank as a universal bank, we have strengthened the product suite to cater to the needs of various customer segments. Women have always played an important part in our journey and contributed to the success of the Bank. As a respect to our women customers, we planned to launch Avni, a specially curated product for women, on our Foundation Day. Bandhan Bank Delights is our initiative to reward the loyalty, trust and support we have received over the years from our valued customers. The Bank is driven by the North Star of being a Bank for all, and these new launches are in line with the same.”

Commenting on the development, Rajinder Kumar Babbar, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, Bandhan Bank said, “This launch represents a strategic milestone in Bandhan Bank’s commitment to broadening our product offerings. By introducing Avni, we are not only addressing the financial and lifestyle needs of our women customers but also enhancing the overall banking experience with value-added services. We are also pleased to announce the launch of Bandhan Bank Delights, which aims to reward our esteemed customers and augment the value that the Bank delivers. These initiatives are part of our broader strategy to differentiate ourselves in the marketplace, fostering long-term loyalty and driving sustainable growth.”