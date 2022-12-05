Banaras Hindu University Central Library Exhibits rare Tamil books and Palm-leaf manuscripts in Kashi Tamil Sangam

New Delhi : Padma Shri Chamu Krishnashastri, President of Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti and Chief Convener of Kashi Tamil Sangam, inaugurated the Rare Tamil Books and Manuscripts Exhibition in Banaras Hindu University Central Library, Varanasi.

This exhibition was organised by the Sayaji Rao Gaekwad Central Library as part of the ongoing Kashi Tamil Sangam in the University campus. The Central Library exhibits various Tamil texts from the 1890s onwards and 12 manuscripts written in the Tamil Granth script in the 17th and 18th centuries. Among them are the first copies of early Tamil dramas and books gifted to Annie Besant, a book explaining Tamil musical techniques, books by Kumaragurubara, books on Saiva philosophy, Bharati books, translations of Ramayana, Mahabharata, etc.

The exhibition of these precious collections will be held at the Manuscripts and Rare Documents Section adjacent to the Central Hall of the Central Library for 12 days from 5th to 16th December from 11:00 AM to 07:00 PM daily.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Shri Krishnashastri said that it is very gratifying that these ancient and rare documents have been properly preserved in the university library, while these documents should be properly classified and accessible for the use of researchers. He emphasised that this is the need of the day.

Deputy Librarian Dr. Suchitha Singh invited teachers, students and anyone coming to Kashi Tamil Sangam to visit the exhibition.

Director of Central Institute of Classical Tamil Prof. Ira. Chandrasekaran and Banaras Hindu University Librarian Dr. Devendra Kumar Singh were present on the occasion. Assistant Librarian Dr. R. Parameswaran and two Assistant Professors of Tamil Department Dr. T. Jagatheesan, Dr. Su. Vignesh Anand, students of Tamil Studies and activists were also present.