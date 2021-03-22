Ban on Bike Rallies during 72 hours before the date of poll and poll day in the all poll going constituencies

New Delhi: It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that in some places bikes are used by some antisocial elements to intimidate the voters before the poll day and on poll day.

The Commission has considered the above issue and has decided that Bike Rallies shallnot be allowed at any place 72 hours before date of polland on the Poll day in all poll going constituencies.

Instructions in this regard has been issued to the Chief Electoral Officers of the poll bound states/UT, which is available at ECI’s website : https://eci.gov.in