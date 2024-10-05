Baldev Jew Temple Servitors Raise Concerns Over OMFED Ghee Quality Amid Tirupati Ghee Controversy

Concerns have arisen over the quality of ghee supplied for rituals at Lord Baldev Jew Temple in Kendrapara, Odisha, following allegations of adulterated ghee used at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Servitors reported a foul smell from the OMFED-supplied ghee, which lacked a manufacturing date on its tin-pack. After refusing to use it, the stock was replaced. The temple has been receiving over 1 quintal of ghee monthly from OMFED for seven years, valued at around ₹1 lakh. The Endowment officer confirmed the replacement of the substandard ghee, but company officials were unavailable for comment.