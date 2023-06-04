BalasoreTrainAccident: Accident happened due to a change in electronic interlocking says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Balasore: The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it… It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking. Right now our focus is on restoration says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

It has nothing to do with Kavach. The reason is not what Mamata Banerjee said yesterday. This incident happened due to change in electronic interlocking says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Balasore Train Accident.