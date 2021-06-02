Bajaj Auto starts vaccination drive for all employees and family members

New Delhi,2nd June 2021: Bajaj Auto today announced Covid-19 vaccination drive for all its employees and their family members above 18 years of age, across all its plant locations. The company has started vaccination camps at its Akurdi, Chakan and Waluj plants, where all employees, contract workers and their family members will be eligible for vaccination free of cost. The vaccination drive will start in Pantnagar plant on June 5, 2021, and it will gradually vaccinate all its employees in a phased manner across the country.

The mass vaccination drive will administer Covishield vaccine to approximately 20,000 Bajaj Auto employees, off-roll employees, contract workers and their family members. The company has already vaccinated employees and their family members above 45 years of age in the previous phase.

As a requirement, all employees will need to register on the COWIN app, prior to the vaccination drive. The company’s support services team will intimate the vaccination dates to all employees. All protocols will be followed to avoid overcrowding.

According to Mr C.P. Tripathi – Advisor, Corporate Social Responsibility at Bajaj Auto, “India’s war against the pandemic is on two fronts – medical and economic. With the availability of scientifically tested vaccines, we can address both these challenges effectively. With a vaccinated workforce, we will not only be able to significantly reduce the stress on the public health systems, but also get back to regular economic activity much faster. We look forward to our employees leaving behind all pandemic-related stress after the completion of this vaccination drive.”

This initiative continues Bajaj Auto’s stated policy to being committed to the safety and wellbeing of all its employees. Earlier, the company pledged to support the family in the unfortunate event of an employee succumbing to the virus. The family stands to get the employee’s salary up to a maximum of Rs 2 lakhs a month for two years, education assistance for up to two children till graduation in any field, and extension in the hospitalization insurance up to 60 months for the employee’s spouse and two children.

The company had already started tests and treatment at its multiple Covid care facilities, professional medical care and 24X7 monitoring. More than 1,140 patients have recovered at Bajaj Auto’s Covid facility in Waluj. Starting from June 2020, more than 4,433 tests have been conducted in house to help employees, family members, contract workmen in early detection of infection. The company has opened the doors of its facilities to the surrounding community as well.

Bajaj Group’s commitment to the war against Covid was signalled by its pledge of a total of Rs 300 Crore towards various government, local administration, and NGO initiatives. This includes supply of medical equipment like CT scan machines, oxygen concentrators and ventilators; equipping primary health centres, rural hospitals and sub-divisional hospitals with all basic needs; installing oxygen lines, providing PSA oxygen generators (ranging in capacity from 125 litres/minute to more than 1000 litres/minute); providing PPE kits and masks; supporting tele-ICUs and many more initiatives.