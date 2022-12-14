Bajaj Auto launches the all-newPulsar P150, re-imagined and re-engineered!

Hyderabad : Bajaj Auto, the world’s most valuable two-wheeler and three-wheeler company, has launched the all-new Pulsar P150 in India. This highly agile and manoeuvrable bike comes with a modern, sporty design that complements its powerful and refined 150cc engine giving riders a great-to-look-at, great-to-ride machine. After the 250cc (N250 and F250) and 160cc (N160) versions, this is Pulsar’s third offering on the all-new platform that was launched in October 2021.

Product Philosophy

The new Pulsar P150 has been engineered to significantly enhance the signature ‘Pulsar rush’ due to improved power delivery, sportier design and reduced weight. In this new avatar, the P150 uses all the enhancements of the new Pulsar platform to inspire a new generation of Pulsar riders by amping up all the things Pulsar is famous for.

Re-imagined Design

The new design language makes the Pulsar P150 sportier, sharper and lighter. It has a new aerodynamic 3D front that embodies sculptural purity and sports a dynamic interplay of metalised, dual colours. The single-disc variant allows a more upright stance, while the twin-disc variant has a sportier stance and comes with a split seat.

A dynamic tank profile is contrasted with a thin waistline that extends to a contoured seat profile. Along with a 790mm seat height, the proportions are made for ridercomfort. With a new mono-shock rear suspension, and an underbelly exhaust positioned near the bike’s centre of gravity, the design ensures better balance and handling – making it one of the most manoeuvrable bikes in its class.

Along with these significant upgrades, there is a 10-kg reduction in weight (for the twin-disc variant),which means an 11% increase in the power-to-weight ratio, thus enhancing the sporty creds of the bike even further.

Re-engineered Performance

The Pulsar P150 is powered by a new 149.68cc engine, which gives best-in-classpower and instantaneous throttle response. It delivers a peak power of 14.5 Ps @ 8500 RPM and a maximum torque of 13.5 Nm @ 6000 RPM. Most importantly, 90% of the torque is available across the usable RPM range,allowing the motorcycle to deliver the signature ‘Pulsar rush’ and be the first off the block in every situation.Add to that a superiorgear shift and a damper for better NVH management, and you have the most refined Pulsar 150to date that glides through the city streets with consummate ease.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director – Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “Two decades ago, Pulsar 150 created the genre of sports sporty street motorcycling. With the launch ofthe all-new Pulsar P150, we have again raised the performance bar! The P150s are a great addition to the new Pulsar platform, which has already seen the launch of the 250s and the dual-channel-ABS-fitted N160. Engineering and design excellence combined with an intimate knowledge of the customer have shaped the Pulsar P150, which is sure to delight its vast customer base!”

The Pulsar P150 is attractively priced at ₹1,19,782 (ex-showroom Hyderabad) for twin-disc variant and ₹1,16,781 (ex-showroom Hyderabad) for single-disc variant. It will be available in 5 colours for both variants – Racing Red, Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black Red, Ebony Black Blue and Ebony Black White. The motorcycle was launched in Hyderabad Today and will be rolled out all over the country in the coming weeks.

Features:

Bi-Functional LED Projector headlamp: Offering unmatched illumination and precise beam for improved safety

· Mono-shock Suspension: The advanced mono-shock rear suspension ensures pinpoint handling and balance without compromising the rider’s comfort.

Infinity Display Console: Retaining the ‘Badge of Thrill’ – the Tachometer needle – as a nod to the golden age of performance motorcycling

USB Mobile Charging: At a convenient position near the tank flap, for Pulsarmaniacs who are always on the go

Gear Position Indicator: For confidence and accuracy in achieving the perfect gear shift

Distance to Empty Readout: Integrated with infinity console for better fuel planning

Assured Braking: 260 mm front brake with single-channel ABS and 230 mm rear disc brakes on Split seat variant. Single seat variant carries 260 mm front brake with single-channel ABS and 130 mm rear drum brakes.

Stronger Grip: Tubeless tyre dimensions of 90/90 – 17 F & 110/80 – 17 R for improved grip on any terrain for the split seat variant. Single seat variant carries Tubeless tyre dimensions of 80/100 – 17 F & 100/90 – 17 R.