Bajaj Auto Launches New Electric Three-Wheelers in Sri Ram Auto, Berhampur

Berhampur, Date 22rd August 2024: Bajaj Auto Limited, the world’s most valuable two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Company launched its range of cargo and passenger electric three-wheelers in Berhampur today by Mr. Nikhil Trivedi (RM, Sales) & Mr. Murali Krishna Ainavalli (RM Service), Bajaj Auto Ltd. & SRI RAM Bajaj, Berhampur. The cargo electric three wheeler – Bajaj Maxima Cargo E-Tec 9.0 and 12.0 and the passenger electric three-wheeler Bajaj RE E-Tec 9.0

An unrelenting focus on product performance, reliability and an accessible and affordable after-sales network has made Bajaj the brand of choice for more than 75 lac three-wheeler buyers over the last five decades. Bajaj pioneered last mile transportation and fulfilled the aspirations of generations of Indians. Now, with its new electric range of three-wheelers, the company is introducing its valued customers to the next phase of sustainable mobility.

The Bajaj electric three-wheeler range is designed and developed in-house at Bajaj’s world – class R&D center and is manufactured at the company’s plant in Waluj. The new vehicles are designed to deliver high performance on range, load-carrying ability, gradeability and are designed to be durable. The electric three-wheelers are equipped with an IP67 rated advanced Li-ion battery, two-speed automatic transmission and a Permanent Magnet Synchronous (PMS) motor which is highly efficient, all of which enable the vehicles to deliver an excellent range.

The battery can be charged at a 16-amp, 220 V electrical outlet. In addition, an onboard charger eliminates the need to carry a heavy charger, making the process of charging convenient. Large tubeless radial tyres add to driving comfort and ‘tubeless’ makes repair easy.

The Bajaj electric three-wheelers have a strong metal body and CV shaft making the vehicles durable, reducing maintenance costs. The vehicles have been thoroughly tested for performance and reliability in real world driving conditions for a cumulative of 15 lac kilometers. Apart from a robust warranty to assure customers, Bajaj’s service network is geared to extend roadside assistance to its customers at any hour of the day or night, seven days a week.

Talking about the launch, Mr. Nikhil Trivedi (RM, Sales) , Bajaj Auto Ltd, said:

“We are delighted to present the new Bajaj electric three-wheeler in both passenger and cargo formats in Berhampur. For decades, our customers have given us their unwavering trust and support. We are conscious of the responsibility a leader carries, so we have used our deep understanding of the customer to develop these safe, reliable and high-performance vehicles. Range, load carrying capability and gradeability are a priority.”