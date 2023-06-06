Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance simplifies claims process for policyholders affected by recent train accident in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, one of the leading private life insurance provider, stands in solidarity with the individuals impacted by the tragic train accident in Odisha. In response to this unfortunate incident, the company has implemented special provisions to address the needs of its policyholders affected by this disaster.

Understanding the immense challenges faced by the affected policyholders during this difficult time, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has undertaken a dedicated initiative to prioritize the processing of death and disability claims for its customers impacted due to this incident. With utmost urgency, an expeditious process has been established to swiftly settle these policy claims.

Speaking on this incident, Rajesh Krishnan, Chief Operations Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said, ‘’We are a responsible insurance provider and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance empathizes with the pain and loss experienced by the victims and their loved ones. We stand committed to standing by their side and ensuring the fulfillment of their rightful claims. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected, and we remain dedicated to extending our support during this challenging time.”

To simplify the process, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has listed bare minimum documents that nominees, legal heirs or policyholders need to submit to process their claims through one of the below mentioned convenient modes:

• Call the company’s toll free number 18002097272

• Visit one of the nearest branches among the 510 + branches across the country

• Email at claimsscanning@bajajallianz.co.in

The company is also making efforts to obtain the list of deceased from the concerned Authorities and will take extra efforts to reach out to the impacted families proactively