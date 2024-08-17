Baijayant Panda Appointed Chairperson of Public Undertakings Committee

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appointed Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda as Chairperson of the Public Undertakings Committee for 2024-25, which includes 15 Lok Sabha MPs and 7 Rajya Sabha MPs. BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal will lead the Committee on Estimates. These Committees will oversee the government’s financial activities and the functioning of public enterprises. Key Committees such as the Public Accounts Committee, Estimates Committee, and Public Undertakings Committee have also been constituted to monitor government accounts and public enterprise operations.