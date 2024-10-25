Baijayant Jay Panda Begins Strategic Outreach in Delhi, Meets Key Leaders to Boost Party’s Election Efforts

New Delhi, October 25, 2024 – Shri Baijayant Jay Panda, a prominent leader and National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has officially begun his duties as the party’s election prabhari (in-charge) for Delhi. Demonstrating dedicated leadership and a strong commitment to strengthening the party’s position, Shri Panda held individual meetings with four key BJP leaders in the capital: Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Shri Vijay Goel, Shri Satish Upadhyay, and Shri Manoj Tiwari.

During these strategic discussions, Shri Panda emphasized a localized, voter-centric approach to the upcoming election campaign, gathering valuable insights on Delhi’s pressing issues. Each meeting highlighted specific regional challenges and priorities.

Key discussions highlighted strategies to improve healthcare, boost resource mobilization, strengthen grassroots engagement, and enhance community inclusivity across Delhi. These insights aim to address local concerns effectively and connect with diverse voter groups.

Shri Panda expressed optimism, emphasizing the impact of this collaborative, people-centered approach. With a focus on growth, transparency, and community welfare, the BJP’s campaign efforts are set to reflect both local relevance and the party’s broader vision for a prosperous Delhi.