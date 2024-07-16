Bahuda Yatra Concludes at KIIT with Grandeur

Bhubaneswar : After nine-day journey, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra returned to Shreebani Kshetra today during the Bahuda Yatra. The return journey of the deities was marked by grandeur and fervour.

The day began with Mangala Arati, followed by other rituals including the Pahandi. The ceremonial sweeping of the chariots, known as Cherapahanra, was conducted by the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta at 3:30 PM. Devotees pulled the chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath at 4:00 PM.

A unique aspect of the Rath Yatra at Shreebani Kshetra is that women pull the chariot of Devi Subhadra. The three chariots were pulled from Gundicha Temple to Shreebani Kshetra.

Over 30,000 devotees from the surrounding areas gathered to witness the event, seeking divine blessings by pulling the decorated chariots of Nandighosa, Taladhwaja, and Darpadalana.