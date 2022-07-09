OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Bahuda Yatra 2022: The holy trinity moves in a ceremonial procession with symmetric rhythm of traditional instruments in a devotional surrounding along with the servitors arriving in “Dhadi Pahandi” to the respective “Rathas

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : Adorning the “Tahia”, the deities are moving in a ceremonial procession with symmetric rhythm of traditional instruments in a devotional sorrounding along with the servitors arriving in “Dhadi Pahandi” to the respective “Rathas”.

Image

Image

Image

Image

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.