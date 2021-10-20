Bahrain Odia Samaja participates in Little India Cultural Festival

Manama: Indian Inhabitants in Island Nation Bahrain recently celebrated the week long ‘Little India Cultural festival’ with full of gaity, glitter and glamour. The Mega Event showcasing the excellence of Indian art and culture was held from 12th October to 19th October 2021. Organised by Bahrain authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) in co –ordination with Embassy of India in Bahrain (EOIB), various Cultural Associations based in Bahrain and Organisations of Indian Communities settled in Bahrain, the unique Fiesta witnessed the display of rarest creative acumen and expertise by the artistes of Indian origin. The little India Cultural Festival was hosted by BACA to celebrate the 50th years of establishment of diplomatic relationship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of India.

Delivering her speech during the ceremony the chief organiser and President of BACA Shaikha Mai Bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, highlighted that the deep rooted bondage between India and Bahrain having common heritage and history has always been manifested through our rich and vibrant culture.

Bahrain Odia Samaja (BOS) had participated in the Little India Cultural Festival hosted at Manama’s Bab Al Bahrain Souq on 17th October 2021. Addressing the congregation the President of BOS, Dinesh Mohanty thanked BACA and EOIB authorities for providing BOS an opportunity to take part in this Global Cultural Platform. Shri Mohanty expressed his gratitude to the Festival Organizers for facilitating the expositions of Odisha’s eternal traditional ethos and sparkling classical as well as folk art forms during the cultural Jamboree.

The superbly talented and much celebrated artistes of BOS had the privilege of presenting the choreographic compositions entitled ‘Nritya’ consisting of classical Odissi Dance performances and folk dance and music presentations like Dhemsa, Rangabati and Dalkhai during the occasion. The Evening’s programme commenced with the Odissi Dance performance by Nandini Dash, Priyambada Sahoo and Minati Kumari Sahu. Later on the Folk Dance Dhemsa was presented by Ipsita Nayak, Nibedita Nanda, Ankita Nayak, Sagarika Mohanty, Shibashree Dash, Prabhakar Padhi, Laxmikant Nanda, Sharda Pattanaik, Amaresh Panda and Deepak Sahoo. Budding artistes like Yashaswi Jena, Aditi Sahoo and Anusree Padhi kept the audience spellbound by their captivating performances of Rangabati and Dalkhai folk forms. Master Presenter Arpita Sahoo co – ordinated the cultural programmes in a smooth and seamless manner. The artistes of BOS had completely mesmerised the audiences and stole the show with their soulful and scintillating presentations during the colourful cultural extravaganza.

General Secretary of BOS Jaydeep Jena thanked the participating artistes of the BOS for their time, dedication and support to make the Little India Cultural Festival a grand success.

The Treasurer of BOS Susanta Kumar Panda expressed his thankfulness to Smt Monika Srivastava wife of H. E. Shri Piyush Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Bahrain and delegates of diplomatic chore representing other missions based in Bahrain for gracing the Festival and blessing the artistes.