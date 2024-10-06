Badshah Hints UK Stadium Tour In 2025, Joins Diljit Dosanjh As A Surprise Act At The Latter’s O2 Arena Concert

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s record-shattering Dil-Luminati Tour continues to captivate audiences worldwide. In a recent highlight, rapper and singer-songwriter Badshah made a surprise appearance during Dosanjh’s sold-out concert at the iconic O2 Arena in London over the weekend.

The unexpected reunion of the two Punjabi music giants sent the crowd into a frenzy. Fans were treated to a dynamic performance as Badshah joined Dosanjh on stage, their collaboration igniting the atmosphere with hit tracks like ‘Naina’ from the movie Crew.

Social media is abuzz with videos and photos of the surprise duet, further amplifying the excitement surrounding Dosanjh’s tour. Following his previous high-profile partnership with international sensation Ed Sheeran in Birmingham, this collaboration once again solidifies his global appeal.

Whilst inviting him on stage Diljit Dosanjh shared, “This person I am about to introduce is a very good human being, a very good soul. I’ve known him for 15 years, and he’s a big artist and my brother too. So guys, at London O2, my brother and I are performing together for the first time, so please welcome Badboy Shah Badshah!”

Talking about the experience Badshah shares, “Sharing the stage with Diljit Dosanjh was an absolute pleasure. It was a very emotional moment. He’s my role model and big brother. I’ve always looked upto him and I’m happy I could do this together. I want to say a lot, but I just want to say that life has come full circle for me. O2 London, 2014, I did my first show. I performed in London in 2014 starting my career, and now I want to announce my London O2 Arena show that will happen in 2025.”

On Saturday morning, Badshah took to social media to share his excitement about the impromptu reunion. In a heartwarming post, he expressed his admiration for his longtime collaborator Dosanjh and how he’s his number one fan as well as hinted about his stadium tour of the UK next year.

The surprise appearance by Badshah adds another illustrious chapter to Dosanjh’s ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour, which continues to break records and push cultural boundaries. This collaboration between two of Punjab’s most celebrated artists showcases the global appeal and unifying power of their music.

In related news, Badshah continues to dominate the Indian music scene. His track ‘Soulmate’, featured on his third studio album ‘Ek Tha Raja’, recently surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. The soulful collaboration with renowned singer Arijit Singh has resonated with audiences worldwide, further cementing Badshah’s status as a musical powerhouse. Additionally, both Sidhu Moose Wala and Badshah have achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the only Indian artists to enter the prestigious list of top 10 most followed global hip-hop artists on Spotify.