‘Badhe Chalo’Movement under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav begins

New Delhi : With the objective of connecting with the youth of the nation, and to instil a deeper sense of patriotism among them, the Ministry of Culture, has decided to create a youth centric activation for greater outreach of Amrit Mahotsav named ‘Badhe Chalo’. It is designed to involve the youth of the country encouraging them to come forward and imbibe the true spirit of our democracy and celebrate 75 years of India’s independence with youthful fervour.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an initiative of the Government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. Ministry of Culture is responsible for promoting art and cultural heritage in India and it has taken many initiatives under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Through this mass movement or ‘Jan Bhagidari’ initiative,the Ministry of Culture also intends to amplify and support the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement. This movement has been initiated by the Honourable Prime Minister and Home Minister and it calls upon every Indian to hoist a Tiranga in their homes between August 13th– 15th, 2022.

To connect and to bring the youth and people together from across the country on one platform,Badhe Chalowill featureFlash Dances, wheredancers will performon a specially created ‘Youth Anthem’. The energetic foot-tapping anthem has been specially written and composed on the theme of ‘Badhe Chalo’ and it encourages everyone to come forward and hoist a Tiranga in their homes. This trendy and youthful activation will feature Flash Dances happening across 75 cities,at prime locationsall over India. Through these Flash Dances the Ministry aims to spread the message and spirit of the Amrit Mahotsav in an entertaining and enthusiastic manner.

Badhe Chalo is being held across 10 cities every day from 5th August to 11th August, 2022. These events will culminate with a Grand Finale on 12th August, 2022at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. This spectacularstar-studded eventwill feature performances by the Indian Idol stars Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal.

Badhe Chalo took off today at national level starting with ten locations that include Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, Ashtley Hall in Dehra Dun, Uttarakhand, Akashdeep Market in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, Central Mall in Patna, Bihar, Telibandha Talab in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, CMR Mall in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Gaurav Tower in Jaipur, Rajasthan, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Gujarat, Keshav Vatika in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, & Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, energising the youth of our nation and creating connect with them on a patriotic plane.

Badhe Chalo is sure to rekindle the fire of patriotism in one and all, while encouraging us to hoist a Tiranga in our homes with swelling national pride in our hearts, and our heads held high