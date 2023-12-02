Bad Weather Forces Diversion of 20 Flights at Delhi Airport

New Delhi, December 2, 2023 : An official report confirmed that adverse weather conditions led to the diversion of 20 flights from the Delhi airport on Saturday morning. The affected flights were redirected to various alternative airports including Jaipur, Amritsar, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh, according to a statement from the airport authority.

The official further elaborated that the diversions took place between 0730 and 1030 hours, impacting a total of 13 flights to Jaipur, four to Amritsar, and one each to Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh, respectively.

The Delhi airport posted an update around 0810 hours stating the implementation of low visibility procedures due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Passengers and airlines were notified of the situation, with arrangements made to manage the redirected flights to their alternative destinations.

Delays and diversions due to weather-related factors are not uncommon during this time of the year, with airports routinely implementing necessary protocols to ensure the safety and smooth operation of flights amidst challenging weather conditions.