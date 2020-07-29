B Ramesh Babu takes charge as MD & CEO of Karur Vysya Bank

Chennai: Shri B Ramesh Babu has assumed charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karur Vysya Bank today (29.07.2020). He was co-opted as an Additional Director in the Board Meeting held on 20th July, 2020 and appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank for a period of 3 years from the date of taking charge, on the terms and conditions approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

Shri B Ramesh Babu is an astute banker with 40 years of all-round experience in banking, covering various facets of banking in different geographies in India & abroad in SBI. He held the position of Deputy Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer of State Bank of India.

On the occasion of taking charge as the MD & CEO, Mr. B Ramesh Babu said, “Karur Vysya Bank has imbibed the twin qualities required of banking viz., Trust and Customer Delight due to which it enjoys excellent goodwill in the market. I am assuming charge at a time when the world is passing through unforeseen crises forcing us to unlearn and relearn. This creates wonderful opportunities for innovation, and with a clear vision, I am sure that the bank will find its future contributory space.”

