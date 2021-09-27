Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Free multi-speciality health camp held by PPT at Gadakujanga, Jagatsinghpur

New Delhi : As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, marking the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, Paradip Port Trust, today conducted a Mega Health Camp at Gadakujanga, in association with the Gadakujanga Youth Organization. AK Bose, Dy. Chairman, PPT inaugurated the event in presence of Samapad Kumar Barik, Sarapanch, Gadakujanga Panchayat, Suchismita Bose, Vice President, Paradip Ladies Club and other local dignitaries.

Dr. Prahallad Panda, CMO, PPT Hospital along with doctors and support paramedics of Paradip Port Trust Hospital treated around 1000 patients, conducting ECG, and rapid Glucose test. It is organised under the corporate social responsibility of the Paradip Port Trust.

The Medical Camp was much needed for the people in villages with limited access to the hospitals, especially in the context of COVID 19 Pandemic. Camp was organised under strict adherence to the COVID appropriate behaviour.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chairman, PPT expressed his concern about the health of people and role of industries under CSR, and assured more such Health Camps in the surrounding areas. He also stressed on villagers being aware about the importance of good hygiene, social distancing and wearing of masks.