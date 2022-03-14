Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration inaugurated at NTPC Darlipali

Darlipali: Shri Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director (Projects) – NTPC Limited, inaugurated the weeklong Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration at NTPC Darlipali along with Smt. Amita Bhattacharya, Senior Member (Sanyukta Mahila Samiti) in the august presence of Shri A K Samaiyar, CGM (NTPC Darlipali) and other senior Government officials and NTPC officials, on 13th March 2022.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of Government of India celebrating 75 years of Independent India, culturally rich heritage, and its achievements. The initiative is also an ode to the freedom fighters who contributed to the freedom struggle.

The weeklong celebration will witness exhibition stalls depicting the journey of NTPC from 0 MW to 68,500 + MW along with various milestones achieved in this journey will be displayed. Promoting the rich legacy of art and craft, various local artisans will also showcase diverse handicrafts along with stalls from Resettlement & Rehabilitation Colony. The celebration shall witness people from nearby villages and cities and is expecting active participation from nearby school students.

Besides sand sculptures by sand artist showcasing the glory of NTPC and daily cultural evenings celebrating the cultural diversity of our country are the major attractions of the weeklong celebrations.