Azadi Amrut Chai in Orthodox, Elaichi, Adrakh and Masala flavors launched,

New Delhi: Andrew Yule & Co Ltd, a Central Public Sector Enterprise in Tea Sector under Ministry of Heavy Industries has come out with a series of Azadi Amrut Chai in Orthodox, Elaichi, Adrakh and Masala flavors to commemorate the 75th year of India’s Independence and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Azadi Amrut Chai was launched by the Union Heavy Industries Minister, Dr. Mahendra nath Pandey on Friday. It will be available for retail sale soon at an introductory price of Rs 75 per 100 gms pack, at Tea Board counter of Parliament, Trifed outlets, Udyog Bhawan and other Central Government offices.

Andrew Yule & Co Ltd, a 158 years old company, has 15 Tea Gardens spread over Assam and West Bengal having close to 14000 employees. All its gardens are more than 100 years old producing 110 Lac Kgs of high quality, CTC, Orthodox, Green and White Tea.