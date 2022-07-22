Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri – Jan ArogyaYojana, Scheme provides an annual health cover of Rs. 5 Lakhs per eligible beneficiary family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalizations corresponding to 1,949 treatment procedures across 27 specialties

New Delhi :National Health Authority (NHA) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is mandated with the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri – Jan ArogyaYojana (ABPM-JAY). The Scheme provides an annual health cover of Rs. 5 Lakhs per eligible beneficiary family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalizations corresponding to 1,949 treatment procedures across 27 specialties. The treatment packages under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY cover for the cost of implants to certain procedures.

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) under the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) had on 13th February 2017 fixed the ceiling price of Bare Metal Stents and Drug Eluting Stents as per provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 at ₹7,260 for Bare Metal Stents and ₹29,600 for Drug Eluting Stents (including BVS/ Biodegradable). The current ceiling price, based on revision of WPI, for the Coronary Stents with effect from 30th March 2022 is as under:

Sl. No Type Ceiling Price 1 Bare Metal Stents (BMS) Rs. 9,373.03/- 2 Drug Eluting Stents (DES) including metallic DES And Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)/Biodegradable Stents Rs. 34,128.13/-

The hospitals cannot charge the patients more than the ceiling price fixed by NPPA. Further, to facilitate availability and ensure affordability, NPPA has capped the trade margin for medical equipment, viz., Pulse Oximeter, Glucometer, BP Monitor, Nebulizer and Digital Thermometer vide notification dated 13th July, 2021.

As informed by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, as on 21st July 2022, more than 3.63 Crore hospital admissions amounting to over Rs. 42,880 Crores have been authorized under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY. The authorized hospital admissions for the previous three financial years from FY 2019/20 to FY 2021/22 are as follows:

Financial Year No. of authorized hospital admissions (in Lakhs) 2019-20 80.33 2020-21 80.71 2021-22* 144.88

*Note: – Hospital admissions data for Rajasthan and Telangana for FY 2021-22 is sourced directly from the respective State Health Agencies.

Further, the authorized hospital admissions for the previous three financial years from FY 2019/20 to FY 2021/22, involving the use of cardiac stents or implants, is as follows:

Financial Year No. of authorized hospital admissions (in Lakhs) 2019-20 1.28 2020-21 1.04 2021-22 1.63

As per available records, no such suggestions/ complaints have been received by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.

This information was given by Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri Bhagwanth Khuba in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.