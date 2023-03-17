Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is implemented in 33 States/UTs in convergence with over 20 State specific schemes

Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is implemented in 33 States/UTs. The scheme is implemented in convergence with over 20 State specific schemes. Co-branded Ayushman Card is issued to the eligible beneficiaries supported by Centre and State in all the 33 States/UTs. As of 09th March 2023, a total of 23.19 crore Ayushman cards have been created against the verified beneficiaries and over 4.44 crore hospital admissions worth Rs. 53,350.20 crore have been authorized through a network of 25,969 empaneled healthcare providers including 11,700 private hospitals.

AB-PMJAY is the world’s largest health protection scheme which provides health coverage of Rs. 5 lakh per beneficiary family per annum to over 60 crore beneficiaries identified on the basis of select deprivation, and occupational criteria, in rural and urban areas respectively, as per SECC database of 2011. The scheme is designed to provide financial risk protection against catastrophic health expenditure and is implemented in insurance or trust or mixed mode as decided by State/UT.

Under Ayushman Bharat –Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs), comprehensive need-based healthcare services covering maternal and child health services and non-communicable diseases, including free essential drugs and diagnostic services are provided free of cost to all citizens of the country. AB-PMJAY offers a unique feature of portability to its beneficiaries which allows eligible beneficiaries to avail healthcare services (as per defined packages) in any empaneled hospital across the country.

In such States/UTs where AB-PMJAY is not implemented, National Health Authority has directly empaneled hospitals so that the beneficiaries under the scheme can avail healthcare facilities even in those States. Further, beneficiaries of State schemes which have been converged with AB-PMJAY, are also eligible to avail healthcare services in any empaneled hospital across the country under the portability feature of the scheme. As of 13th March 2023, approximately 5.99 lakh hospital admissions worth Rs. 1393 crore have been authorized under the portability feature.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.