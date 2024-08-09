Ayushman Bharat Expands: Convergence with AYUSH Packages Underway

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri – Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) aims to provide health cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to approximately 55 Cr beneficiaries corresponding to 12.34 Crore families constituting the bottom 40% of India’s population.

Inclusion of AYUSH packages under AB PM-JAY have been proposed. In this regard, it may kindly be noted that meetings between NHA and Ministry of AYUSH, GoI have been held for necessary deliberation on the implementation model for the proposed convergence of AYUSH packages with AB PM-JAY. Wider stakeholder consultations involving implementing states/UTs have been held. Further, discussions on various aspects of the AYUSH package integration including package design, package cost, AYUSH hospital on-boarding, Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs), objectively defined treatment outcomes, financial implications, etc. are ongoing.

(i) Central Government employees and pensioners enrolled in the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) have access to healthcare services through allopathic as well as Ayush i.e. Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy systems of medicine. Currently, CGHS runs 110 Ayush Wellness Centres along with one Ayurvedic Hospital in India. Additionally, 20 Yoga internees provide yoga consultations to beneficiaries at various CGHS Wellness Centres in association with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), under the Ministry of Ayush.

At present, CGHS has 54 empanelled Ayush Day Care Therapy Centres in Delhi/NCR and 45 empanelled IPD (In-Patient Department) Ayush Health Care Organisations (HCOs) across the country. These facilities offer comprehensive health care for CGHS beneficiaries in Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, and Siddha system of medicine in accordance with CGHS-approved procedures and rates.

This network underscores the government’s commitment to providing diverse healthcare options that include Ayush systems, thereby catering to the holistic health needs of Central Government employees and pensioners under CGHS.

(ii) The Ministry of Ayush implemented a Central Sector Scheme of Ayurswasthya Yojana since FY 2021-22. The Scheme has 02 components viz.-

(a) AYUSH and public Health

(b) Centre of Excellence (CoE)

Under the AYUSH and public Health Component of Ayurswasthya Yojana, there is provision of distribution of AYUSH medicines and organize free medical camps in such localities like rural, tribal population and slums in cities etc. the population to be covered under this component will be at least 1.5 lakhs. Minimums 1000 persons should be benefited by medical intervention.

(iii) Public Health being a State subject, the primary responsibility to ensure the availability of Ayush treatment lies with State/UT Governments. However, Ministry of Ayush is implementing the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National Ayush Mission (NAM) through State/UT Governments for development and promotion of Ayush system and supporting their eﬀorts for providing treatment facilities to the community through Ayush system of medicines under diﬀerent activities as per the provision of NAM guidelines. The Mission inter-alia makes provision for the following: –

(i) Operationalization of Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush) by upgrading existing Ayush dispensaries and Health Sub-centres

(ii)Co-location of Ayush facilities at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) and District Hospitals (DHs)

(iii)Supply of essential drugs to Government Ayush Hospitals, Government Dispensaries and Government/ Government aided Teaching Institutional Ayush Hospitals

(iv)Upgradation of existing standalone Government Ayush Hospitals

(v)Upgradation of existing Government/Panchayat/Government aided Ayush Dispensaries/Construction of building for existing Ayush Dispensary (Rented/dilapidated accommodation)/ Construction of building to establish new Ayush Dispensary

(vi) Setting up of 50/30/10 bedded integrated Ayush Hospitals

(vii) Ayush Public Health Programs

(viii) Establishment of new Ayush colleges in the States where availability of Ayush teaching institutions is inadequate in Government Sector

(ix) Infrastructural development of Ayush Under-Graduate Institutions

(x) Infrastructural development of Ayush Post-Graduate Institutions/add on PG/ Pharmacy/Para Medical Courses

State/UT Governments may avail the ﬁnancial assistance by submitting the proposals through State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs) as per the provisions of NAM guideline.