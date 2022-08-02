Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) making steady progress in digitizing and linking health records of citizens with their ABHA numbers

New Delhi : The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is building a comprehensive digital health ecosystem for the country. Since nationwide launch in September 2021, ABDM has achieved significant growth with over 23 crore ABHA numbers (earlier known as Health ID), 1.14 Lakh health facilities registered in the Health Facility Registry (HFR), 33 thousand healthcare professionals under the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR), 6.6 lakh ABHA app downloads and 3.4 Lakh health records linked to ABHA of individuals.

With more individuals, healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses, paramedics and health facilities like hospitals, nursing homes, wellness centres, clinics, diagnostic labs, pharmacies joining ABDM, digitization of health records at their point of creation is now possible. For digitization of old health records, individuals can use the ABHA app or any other personal health record (PHR) app to scan and save their records. By linking these digital records to their ABHA, individuals will be able to connect with professionals and facilities digitally and get quality and affordable health services irrespective of geographic distance.

Several states/ UTs which have made significant contribution to the progress of the scheme so far are given below:

Number of ABHA linked Health Records S. No. State/ Union Territory No. of ABHA linked 1 Andhra Pradesh 69,683 2 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNHDDD) 28,186 3 Ladakh 15,672 4 Chandigarh 14,391 5 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9,775

Number of Health Facilities Onboarded S. No. State/ Union Territory No. of Verified Health Facilities 1 Uttar Pradesh 26,824 2 Andhra Pradesh 13,346 3 Maharashtra 12,787 4 Bihar 12,270 5 Madhya Pradesh 12,109

Number of Healthcare Professionals Onboarded S. No. State/ Union Territory No. of Verified Healthcare Professionals 1 Andhra Pradesh 16,194 2 Maharashtra 3,153 3 Jammu And Kashmir 2,709 4 Chhattisgarh 1,971 5 Chandigarh 1,788

Acknowledging the cooperation and active involvement of the respective States & UTs in taking the mission forward and improving access and affordability of healthcare services, NHA will recognize the top performing states/ UTs, districts and health facilities (public as well as private) for their contribution under ABDM. The States/ UTs, districts and health facilities contributing the most in a 50-day period from 01.08.2022 to 19.09.2022 would be recognized during the first anniversary of the scheme under 4 categories as follows:

Category A: States/UTs with highest number of health records linked to ABHA(s) in the state/UT from 01.08.2022 to 19.09.2022 per one lakh population.

Category B: Districts with highest number of health records linked to ABHA(s) in the district from 01.08.2022 to 19.09.2022 per one lakh population.

Category C: States/UTs achieving highest percentage saturation in population of HFR and HPR registries in private and public Sector by 19.09.2022.

Category D: Facilities from government and private sector with highest number of health records linked to ABHA(s) in 50-day period from 01.08.2022 to 19.09.2022.

In addition to the above categories, NHA will recognize top performing ABDM integrators (digital health solutions integrated with the scheme) on the basis of number of health records linked to ABHA numbers within 50 days period from 01.08.2022 to 19.09.2022. The top performing integrators from government and public sector shall be recognized in separate categories.

