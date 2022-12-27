Ayush University will start soon in the state: Minister of State Ramkishore ‘Nano’ Kavre

Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Shri Ramkishore ‘Nano’ Kavre has said that AYUSH University will start soon for the overall development of AYUSH in the state. Efforts are being made for this at a rapid pace. Minister of State Shri Kavre was addressing the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Pt. Khushi Lal Sharma Government Ayurveda Institute, Bhopal on Tuesday. On this occasion, Minister of State Shri Kavre also awarded the meritorious students of the college.

Minister of State Shri Kavre said that he had attended the meetings of Development Vision-2047 of AYUSH in the past. Important suggestions have come from the experts in the meeting. Efforts will be made in Madhya Pradesh on this basis. He informed that at present there are 1700 institutes of AYUSH in the state. These will be increased to 5 thousand by the year 2047. Minister of State Shri Kavre said that efforts are being made in the state to ensure that students studying in AYUSH institutions are such that they can compete at the global level. Referring to Ayurveda, the Minister of State said that Ayurveda has played an important role in the Corona period. He said that there is a need for new research and certification in the field of Ayurveda. For this, the state government will not allow any shortage of funds in the field of pharmacy.

In the programme, National Organization Secretary Arogya Bharti Dr. Ashok Vashney said that Pt. Khushilal Sharma Institute has to be given a prominent place among the best Ayurveda institutes of the country. For this, collective effort of teachers and students is necessary. He also said that attention should be given to the project to make Ayurveda more popular. Principal Dr. Umesh Shukla said that at present more than 600 students are studying in the institute. The Ayurveda Hospital is of 150 bed capacity. On an average 650 patients are treated daily in the hospital. He also apprised about the different faculty of the institute. On this occasion attractive cultural programmes were presented by the students.