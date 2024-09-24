Ayush SHS Campaign in full swing with 500 plus activities nationwide

The Ministry of Ayush, together with its councils and institutes nationwide, initiated the 502 activities nationwide under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign. The 15 day campaign was started on September 17, 2024 which will continue until October 1, 2024. The campaign has been designed on the basis of three key pillar ‘Swachhhata Mein Jan Bhagidari, – The first pillar, ‘Swachhhata Mein Jan Bhagidari,’ ‘Sampoorna Swachhata,’ ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir’. Under ‘Swachhhata Mein Jan Bhagidari, ministry has created total 227 activities till date, emphasizing public participation, increasing awareness and making cleanliness a shared responsibility. Under the second domain, ‘Sampoorna Swachhata,’ has successfully created 90 activities aimed at addressing cleanliness issues in neglected areas. With the third pillar, ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir,’ 185 activities are under execution. These activities have been focused on improving the working and health conditions of sanitation workers.

The Minister of State Ayush (Independent Charge) Shri Prataprao Jadhav stated “Cleanliness is not just a duty, but a devotion to our nation. Every citizen has the power to build a healthier and stronger India by embracing cleanliness in every action. With Swachhata Hi Seva campaign let us unite to make India cleaner, greener, and healthier for future generations.”

The Ministry of Ayush is successfully running with the campaign supported and initiated by of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, aiming to enhance cleanliness and sanitation across the country. The theme of the campaign, ‘Swabhav Swachchata, Sanskar Swachchata,’ focuses on fostering behavioral and cultural shifts, both.

The campaign is built around three key pillars, each designed to promote greater public involvement and drive meaningful impact through collective action. The first pillar, ‘Swachhhata Mein Jan Bhagidari,’ emphasizes public participation and raising awareness, making cleanliness a shared responsibility. The Ministry has created 227 activities under this pillar to fulfill its objectives. Since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission, its success has been driven by collective responsibility, with every citizen playing a crucial role.

The second pillar, ‘Sampoorna Swachhata,’ focuses on cleanliness drives under the Sampoorna Swachhata initiative. This aims to transform neglected or challenging locations, often referred to as black spots, into clean and healthy spaces. These areas are typically difficult to manage during regular cleanliness efforts, posing significant health and environmental risks. The campaign has successfully completed 90 activities to address these issues.

The campaign encourages local bodies, especially in villages, to identify and tackle these black spots through Mega Cleanliness Drives, mobilizing both citizens and partner organizations.

The third pillar, ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir,’ prioritizes the health, safety, and well-being of sanitation workers, commonly known as Safai Mitras. To support their efforts, 185 activities are completed to improve their working conditions. Under the initiative for Preventive Health Checkups, health camps will be organized to ensure that Safai Mitras and their families have access to necessary healthcare services.

The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign is currently in progress and will run until October 1, 2024. The Ministry of Ayush invites all citizens to actively participate in this vital initiative, fostering a culture of cleanliness and hygiene throughout the nation.