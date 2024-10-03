Ayush Ministry celebrates “Swachhata Hi Seva” Campaign with 670 Activities across the country

On the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Ministry of Ayush celebrated the culmination of the “Swachhata Hi Seva” Campaign, organizing 670 activities across the country and reaffirming its commitment to the Swachh Bharat mission.

351 Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari Activities, 201 Safai Mitra Suraksha camps, and 118 comprehensive cleanliness programs were organized across the country. The campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary initiative, highlighted the importance of cleanliness.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, lauded the efforts of the Ayush Ministry’s team in making the campaign a success. He said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team of Ayush Ministry for their dedication in making the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign successful. Together, we have contributed towards fulfilling the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister for a clean and hygienic India.”

He further added “The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, must be praised for their hard work and commitment which worked extensively for success of this campaign under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to bring a significant improvement in the daily health and well-being of citizens of India”

As part of the celebrations, the Ayush Ministry organized a “Swachhata Hi Seva” procession, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from the public and ministry officials, raising awareness about the importance of cleanliness and sanitation.

Under the three Key Pillars of “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign Ministry of Ayush organized activities across the country:

Swchhata Me Jan Bhagidari – The ministry successfully conducted 351 events encouraging public involvement in cleanliness drives. Sampoorn Swachhata – A total of 118 events were held focusing on complete cleanliness in various areas. Safai Mitra Suraksha – 201 Safai Mitra Suraksha camps were organized to ensure the safety and well-being of sanitation workers.

Through this campaign, the Ayush Ministry has made significant strides in promoting hygiene, sanitation, and public involvement, contributing to the larger vision of a Swachh Bharat.

Ms. Bhawana Saxena, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush and Shri Subodh Kumar, Director Ayush, along with other senior officers, conducted an inspection of the cleanliness efforts in their offices. All officers actively participated by cleaning their own rooms, reinforcing the ministry’s commitment to maintaining a hygienic work environment.