Ayush Minister to Inaugurate Incubation Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at All India Institute of Ayurveda

New Delhi : Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways will inaugurate the Incubation Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (AIIA- iCAINE) at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), on 29th Oct 2021 at a program organized in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, MoS for Ayush and Women & Child Development will also grace the program being organized as a part of the celebrations of 6th Ayurveda Day on the theme ‘Ayurveda for Poshan’.

A national seminar on “Start-ups in Ayush Sector- Scope and Opportunities (AYUR-UDYAMAH)” is also being organized on 30th October as a part of the program.

The event will witness representatives from Ayurveda Sector across the country, and about 400 AYUSH institutes and MoU partners working in collaboration with AIIA.

To promote entrepreneurship leveraging the academic knowledge, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), has set up an Incubation and Innovation Centre in its campus to nucleate a cluster of new age ventures. AIIA has been recognized as Host Institute (HI) under Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India which would provide opportunities to the innovators in developing and nurturing their ideas.

The incubation centre will be set up under the mandate of Ministry of Ayush given to AIIA to nucleate a cluster of new age ventures and to promote entrepreneurship leveraging the academic knowledge. “Startups are new types of wealth creators in our country”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech on 15 August, 2021, underscoring the need of the government to relentlessly work towards making India’s Startups and the Startup Ecosystem, the best in the world. Government of India is implementing Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM) through States/UTs for development and promotion of AYUSH system of medicine.

In addition to above, AIIA has developed an immunity boosting ‘Bal Raksha Kit’ for children up to the age of 16 years which will be launched in the event. It is proposed to distribute 10,000 free Bal Raksha kits to children on the occasion of Ayurveda Day. Recently All India Institute of Ayurveda has also established a well-equipped Blood Bank with relevant licence from the concerned authority of Government of India which will be inaugurated on the day of the event.

AYURVEDA FOOD EXPO will be a major attraction of the event to exhibit strength of Ayurveda in Food Sector through showcasing various Innovative recipes like Ready-to-eat healthy foods and others. It will serve as the ideal platform to bring together various stake holders of Ayurveda under one roof.

On 30th Oct 2021, during National seminar at AIIA campus, Eminent Speakers from Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), IIT, NCISM, NIFTEM, Food Technologists, Entrepreneurs will be sharing their expertise. An Ayurveda Food Expo will also be organized during the event to exhibit strength of Ayurveda in Food Sector.

The event will also include Launch of Qualification Packs for AYUSH Sub Sector Skill Council under Health Sector Skill Council (HSCC). AIIA is acting as a nodal organization under the directions of Ministry of AYUSH in the execution of skill development programs in AYUSH sector since 2018 and the Ministry has designated AIIA as the centre of excellence in skill development under HSSC.