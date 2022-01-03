Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lays foundation stone for Heartfulness International Yoga academy

New Delhi : The Union Ayush Minster Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for the Heartfulness International Yoga academy today at Hyderabad. The Academy will set new benchmarks in yoga training. The Heartfulness International Yoga Academy comprises Yoga halls that can accommodate 100 Yoga students in each hall, therapeutic Yoga rooms for consultation, one to one training spaces or small group classes; pre-natal Yoga rooms; a lecture hall with 200 sitting capacity; a full-fledged recording studio with editing suites for pre-recorded wellness programs; a recording Yoga hall fully equipped for Live online Yoga Classes; a Yoga library with books from every Yoga Institutions and access to Yoga research articles.

With Heartfulness Research programs going on and collaborative Yoga research programs that have started, this is a solid place to bring the effectiveness of yoga to the scientific minds. The Academy endeavors to reach all levels of the society in creating programs that are accessible to one and all with training for Health Volunteers, Asha, Angavadi, school-teachers and students as part of life-skill development. The Academy also offers Ayurvedic consultation, massage and therapeutic treatments along with dormitory to Deluxe Suite facilities.

The programs at the Yoga Academy is overseen by an international team with RYT500 Lead Yoga Trainers from India, Europe, Australia, Uzbekistan and the US and wish to extend their invitation to one and all so as to make global the true spirit of Yoga. The Heartfulness Academy (Shri Ram Chandra Mission) is registered with Yoga Certification Board as a Leading yoga Institution, with the Indian Yoga Association and with Yoga Alliance (RYS200 and RYS300). Last year 2021, Heartfulness was leading the effort for the Yoga for Unity program that was supported by Ayush, the UNDPI and reached more than 21 million people in 159 countries.

The 75 crore Suryanamaskar Initiative as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav was inaugurated by Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in the presence of Shri Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana, Shri V Srinivas Goud, Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Sports & Youth Services, Tourism & Culture & Archeology, Govt. of Telangana and Swami Ramdev, President, Patanjali Foundation.

The 75-crore Suryanamaskar project is also a tribute to 75 years of India’s independence. For those who can participate in the project, the yogic practice of Surya Namaskar which literally means ‘sun salutation’ is slated for 21 days for 13 times a day. The project will last from 1 January – 20 February 2022. This program is being organized by five international organizations – Patanjali Yogpeeth, Heartfulness Institute, NYSF-National Yogasana Sport Federation, Geeta Parivar and Kreeda Bharati and supported by Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Education, Ministry of External Affairs and ICCR and sponsored by FIT India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India. Other key collaborators are AIU – Association of Indian Universities, NSS, DAV managing committee, Allen Career Institute and Navyog Sansthan and Svyasa. The 75 crore Suryanamaskar challenge also aims at creating the largest congregational Surya Namaskar event with each participant also receiving a certificate upon completing the 21-day Suryanamaskar challenger. The website for this program is http://www.75suryanamaskar.com

With 30 Participating states, 21,814 participating institutions, 10,05,429 registered students, the number of Surya Namaskars are already slated to being at 97,25,560 and the numbers are growing. Individual/ Institution/ Volunteer registration are open. For more information, please visit: https://www.75suryanamaskar.com/

On this occasion, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “It is an exhilarating experience to participate in Surya Namaskar at such a grand scale as well. The people of the world are coming together today to celebrate the goodness of yoga. It is a message to the world that fitness should be at the heart of one’s life and yoga is form of fitness that elevates one spiritually as well. With inaugurating the International Yoga Academy, Heartfulness is making the effort in the right direction by making Yoga accessible to more and more people.”