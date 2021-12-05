AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates 50 Bed Integrated Ayush Hospital in Moreh, Manipur

New Delhi : Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal today inaugurated a 50 Bed Integrated Ayush Hospital in Moreh, Manipur through virtual medium and announced major initiatives for the development and promotion of AYUSH industry in Manipur. Addressing a press briefing the Union Minister stated that the Ministry has decided to develop 15 AYUSH dispensaries, seven 10 Bed Hospital, 100 School Herbal Gardens, 16 Nursery in each district and 50 Health and Wellness Centres(HWCs) in the state.

The Union Minister was attending a program on ‘Phytopharmaceutical Mission to promote the documentation, scientific validation and evaluation of traditional healthcare practices of North-East India’ in Imphal as Special Guest of Honour. Manipur Cheif Minister N.Biren Singh, Union MoS Dr RK Ranjan Singh, Advisor to CM (Health), Manipur, Dr S Ranjan Singh also attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister stated that he is confident that after the completion of these schemes, more support will be given to developing the Ayush industry and expressed his hope that these will inspire the people of Manipur to develop medicinal plants, bring more growth and generate employment in the future. “Manipur has more than 1,000 medicinal plants out of 6,000 in India. We must leverage this strength,” the Union Minister added.

“The women of Manipur have a unique and strong identity in the community. I urge the women to come forward and take steps to promote these medicinal plants. I assure you that we will provide the markets for your products which will not only develop the spirit of entrepreneurship, make an Aatmanirbhar Manipur but also benefit farmers and reach the aim of doubling their farm income,” the Union Minister further added.